Viral Video Of Man Riding Mini Pink Bullet On Delhi Street Stuns Internet

The video has accumulated more than 387,000 likes and over 4.6 million views.

Every now and then, we find people making something unique and useful out of very basic amenities. Now, a video showing a man riding a mini Bullet has surfaced online and left internet users amazed.

The clip was shared on Instagram by user Rammy Ryder (@rammyryder). It shows a man driving a small pink coloured Bullet very comfortably on Delhi street. "PINKI," the user wrote in the caption of the post. "Mini Bullet (Pinki) only 1 in India," read the text on the clip.

Watch the video below:

The clip shows a man riding a mini Bullet on Delhi street. The vehicle appears to be smaller than a bicycle. It catches the attention of many people on the street, who seem to be shocked and amazed to see the small two-wheeler in action.

Rammy Ryder shared the clip earlier this month, and since then it has accumulated more than 387,000 likes and over 4.6 million views. In the comments section, while some asked where they can buy this unique two-wheeler, others simply called it a "barbie bullet".

"Its sooo cute. I want it," wrote one user. "Chances of accidental death will be reduced of this size. Bike will be on the road," commented another.

Also read | Give Money Or No Wife: China's Controversial Wedding Tradition Goes Viral

A third user said, "Finally something that I can ride safely," while another jokingly added, "My legs and back started getting cramps after seeing this bike".

Meanwhile, the Instagram user also shared other videos that showed the reaction of many people, including the Traffic Police. Rammy Ryder also shared a link to a @ncr_motorcycles YouTube page where he showed how he built this mini bullet.

Surprisingly, Rammy Ryder made the bike from a discontinued Activa scooter. He modified the two-wheeler to create the unique mini Pink Bullet.