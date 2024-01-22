Viral Video Of Drone Not From Ram Mandir Event Rehearsal: A Fact Check

The video features a drone show showing Lord Ram with his bow and arrow

Ahead of the much-anticipated ‘pran-pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, social media is buzzing with excitement and getting ready to celebrate the mega event. Meanwhile, a video of a stunning drone show has gone viral on social media, with claims that it is a rehearsal for the Ram temple's inauguration. The video which features a drone light art showing Lord Ram with his bow and arrow, is being widely shared on social media ahead of the grand ceremony.

The video is being shared with the caption, ''Spectacular view of drone-show rehearsal in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration.''

Here's the video:

Spectacular view of drone-show rehearsal in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration.... 🏹🏹🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/laLIOexiJu — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 19, 2024

Fact Check of the video:

However, the video is misleading. A Google reverse image search for the video revealed that the clip is old and dates back to November 2023. An Indian drone startup called BotLab Dynamics originally shared the video on the occasion of Diwali on November 12, 2023.

The post was captioned ''May the festival of lights illuminate your life and guide you towards a brighter future. Happy Diwali!.''

Conclusion: The video does not show a drone show preparation for the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.

Ram Mandir Inauguration:

The ‘pran-pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM and is expected to end by 1:00 PM. The event will witness the presence of around 7,000 VVIPs from across the nation which includes actors, sportspersons, industrialists, politicians, etc.

Notably, the magnificent Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, or Ram Temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the temple's ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed.

To mark the occasion of the consecration ceremony, government offices, boards, and corporations in several states have declared a half day or a holiday. Meanwhile, security measures in Ayodhya are stringent, with a multi-layered security cover comprising 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence.