What Akash Ambani Said After Reaching Ayodhya For Ram Temple Event

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, and his wife Shloka Mehta, arrived at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya today to attend the hugely anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

"This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here," Mr Ambani said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will commence at 12:20 pm and will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides business magnates like Mr Ambani, a host of film and sports stars are set to grace the event. From Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Ayodhya is set to witness a star-studded event.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' will be presided over by 14 couples from different parts of India who will act as "hosts" for the consecration of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj.

The entire city of Ayodhya is adorned with flowers and special lights, resonating with an air of religious exuberance.

Security measures in Ayodhya are stringent, with a multi-layered security cover comprising 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence. Movable barriers with barbed wires ensure controlled traffic, especially during VVIP movements.