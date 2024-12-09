Watch: Gigantic Santa Claus Made Using Record-Breaking 5,000 Drones Dazzles Social Media

A US-based drone company has captivated social media users after it posted a video of one of the largest drone shows by flying 5,000 UAVs over a field in Mansfield, Texas, ahead of Christmas. Sky Elements broke their own record of flying 2,500 drones in the northern hemisphere, set just a week earlier and earned their 11th Guinness World Record. The company teamed up with UVify to bring the amazing drone light show to life which featured Santa Claus riding on his sleigh, pulled by two giant reindeer.

The video has since gone viral across social media, showing several technicians from both teams, setting up the drones in the outdoor setting. As the evening descends, the drones, with almost laser precision, take off the ground and fling themselves into the air with LED lights installed on them blinking to form gigantic structures. The very next moment, the Santa, clad in his red uniform and long beard can be seen waving at the audience with a sleigh filled with gifts for boys and girls on his nice list.

As of the last update, the video had gained over 98 million views and 5.5 million likes on Instagram alone.

Social media reacts

"Imagine looking out your window and seeing this," said one user, while another added: "Our ancestors would have been truly spooked if they ever saw such thing in the night sky."

A third commented: "This is genuinely bada*s. Too cool to be true."

Speaking about the achievement, Preston Ward, chief pilot of Sky Elements, said: "Not only did we spread the holiday spirit, but we also scored our 11th Guinness World Record while we were at it!"

Meanwhile, Robert Cheek, COO of UVify added: "Today's achievement is a testament to the incredible innovation and dedication of the entire UVify team. We are thrilled to have partnered with Sky Elements to push the boundaries of what's possible with drone technology and create a truly unforgettable experience."

This is not the first time SkyElements have created a festive drone show. On Thanksgiving, a lifelike turkey, full of life and colour was displayed on the night sky which enthralled the social media users.