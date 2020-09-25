Viral Video Of Dogs Playing Gully Cricket Is Too Good To Miss

A fielder dog does his team proud with his great catch.

IPL fever has gripped the country - and its dogs too. A video that has gone massively viral online shows a cricket match between dogs and humans. It's winning hearts on Instagram, where the footage has been viewed more than 10 million times.

The Instagram Reels video was shared by the account 'Bilkul Elementary', which is known for sharing funny dog videos. The footage begins with a man in a red jersey, posing as the bowler. It then shows his teammates - three dogs, also dressed in red jerseys. As the dogs take their positions on the playing field - which is a street in front of a park - the batsman hits the ball with a force that sends it flying towards one of the furry fielders.

Without missing a beat, one of the dogs jumps up to take the catch - earning much praise from his human teammate as well as millions of viewers on social media.

"Which color are you choosing this IPL season?" asked 'Bilkul Elementary' while sharing the clip. Watch this incredible gully cricket scene unfold below:

Since being shared four days ago, the Instagram video has garnered a whopping 10.4 million views and nearly 4 lakh 'likes' on the photo and video sharing platform.

"Super catch," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Just imagine... Indian team mein fielder dogs hote toh kitna maza aata (It would have been so fun to have fielder dogs in the Indian team)," another remarked.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.