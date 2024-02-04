US Envoy Eric Garcetti Enjoys Gully Cricket With Budding Women Players In Jaipur

The Ambassador was seen interacting with the women beneficiaries

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, was in the pink city on Saturday where the Ambassador dropped by Rajasthan Royals' home stadium, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and participated in a game of gully cricket with budding women cricketers.

On the occasion, Ambassador Garcetti was greeted by Rajasthan Royals' Chief Executive Officer, Jake Lush McCrum, who also introduced him to women beneficiaries from the franchise's social equity arm - the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, along with members of the official fan programme, Super Royals.

Cricket vibes on point! Cheering loud for this fantastic game of “gully cricket” played by the participants of @RajasthanRoyals girls cup. More power to these girls for breaking barriers and smashing boundaries on the field. Happy to learn about the contribution @RoyalRajasthanF… pic.twitter.com/jiR6Y92ezr — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) February 3, 2024

The Ambassador was seen interacting with the women beneficiaries and getting a better understanding of how the Foundation's initiatives around water conservation and the use of solar power in the Sambar block have positively impacted their lives.

Apart from swinging the bat for a few impressive shots against the bowling of Cricket Ka Ticket co-winner Aditi Chouhan and Runner-Up Manasvi Katta, Ambassador Garcetti bowled to the young women to dive into the cricketing fever.

He also interacted with the participating players, stating that he was hopeful that he would see some of those faces taking part in the first-ever cricket competition at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, and also recognised the support the Royals have been providing to the growth of women's cricket in the country and more importantly in their home state of Rajasthan.

