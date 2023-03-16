Watch: David Warner Has A ''Hit'' While Playing Gully Cricket In Mumbai

In the clip, the cricketer is seen playing a defensive shot

Ahead of the ODI series against India, Australia star batter David Warner was seen having a good time in Mumbai. The cricketer, who is quite active on Instagram, often impresses his Indian fans with his social media posts. Mr. Warner has always been a fan of India and his Instagram is full of posts showcasing his love for the country. This time, he shared a video wherein he is seen playing gully cricket with locals and fans in Mumbai, where the first ODI is scheduled to take place.

The clip shows David Warner, dressed in a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers, getting ready to bat in the footage as the bowler is about to release the ball. He then plays a defensive shot to a delivery bowled at him.

"Found a quiet street to have a hit,'' he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, impressing Indians who loved his humility and his passion for cricket.

One user wrote, ''Did u apply for Indian citizenship? Bcz your love about India is incredible..love u sir.'' Another wrote, ''Such a humble man.'' A third added, ''David Warner be like - gully cricket is more difficult than international cricket.''

Notably, the left-handed batter was ruled out of the final two Tests against India in the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy due to a hairline fracture on his left elbow. He flew back to Australia for treatment and is now back in India after recovering from his injury.

He had earlier shared a selfie of himself sitting in a car while waiting in the Mumbai traffic. ''Out and about,'' the Australian cricketer captioned the image which also shows a kaali-peeli taxi driver giving thumbs up in the vehicle next to him.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played from March 17, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.