Viral Video Of Boy Rolling Up, Down Road In A Tyre Amazes Anand Mahindra

The video shows a boy sitting inside an old tyre and rolling down a street.

By now anyone who spends a decent amount of time on Twitter is aware of Anand Mahindra's #WhatsAppWonderBox - the source of some rather interesting and entertaining videos and photos. In a recent tweet, the business tycoon made a wonderful new update on Twitter from the same 'WhatsApp wonder box'. This time Mr Mahindra tweeted a video of a child playing on the streets with a regular old tyre. However, it's not only the impressive video but Mr Mahindra's tweet posted with it that's won major love on the micro-blogging site.

The clip has been circulating for a while now and chances are you've already seen it. For those who haven't, it shows a boy sitting inside an old tyre and rolling down a street with a slight slope. What's more impressive is how the boy uses his legs to roll back up the street.

Mr Mahindra posted the video on July 14 with a message for his team. "Let's never fail to be driven by children & how they invent new ways to experience the joy of movement," he tweeted.

#whatsappwonderbox To all my colleagues at Mahindra Automotive: Our ambitions in mobility can be inspired by visions of autonomous&flying cars&spaceships. But let's never fail to be driven by children & how they invent new ways to experience the joy of movement.. pic.twitter.com/0aiiNGAf3p - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2018

Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 12,800 'likes' and more than 2,900 retweets.

"#TheJoyOfMovement... After all vehicles are not just meant to be driven from point A to point B... Enjoy the journey in between," says one Twitter user. "Wow this surely made my day. How nicely described , so innovative and innocent fun," says another.

Anand Mahindra has earlier posted some gems from his #WhatsAppWonderBox. He posted about a 'Shoe Doctor' who he said has a future at IIM and later even tracked him down with the help of his team. He also tweeted about a fan seller from Mumbai who was also tracked down by his team after Mr Mahindra was left impressed by an old viral clip of the boy.