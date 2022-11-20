Viral Video Of A Woman Skating With Her Pet Dog And Horse Will Warm Your Heart

Social media absolutely loved the trio's bond in the video.

A video of a woman rollerblading with her horse and pet dog is going viral on the internet. Posted by Buitengebieden, the clip is winning hearts on social media. The 27-second video features a woman gracefully skating on an empty stretch of road along with her dog and horse. The beautiful sunrise and the short clip will instantly light up your mood.

Along with the video, the caption read, "Happiness." The video has amassed more than 2.7 million views on Twitter. Social media absolutely loved the trio's bond in the video.

Watch the video here:

A user wrote, "Every time I see this video (which is longer in its entirety) I think, "Who is this woman, and why is she living my best life?" And then I think that my best life does not include being followed by someone on a 4-wheeler while I skate." Another user commented, "This video combines two of my former passions. I loved rollerblading but horseback riding is an out-of-this-world experience for me. I never felt freer than horseback riding. It's a trusting relationship between you and that animal. All worries go away. Being out in nature is #1."

The third user wrote, "This right here - is my idea of happiness! Now I only need a horse and learn how to skate!" The fourth expressed, "That is adorable. It's just a way overgrown puppy. We went on a day trip to a ranch earlier this past summer and I had a horse take to me as well, it was cute... until he stepped on my foot and wouldn't move, foot stuck under his hoof."

"I have a memory exactly like this having the time of my life being a perfect skater&being chased by a dog & a horse but I always thought it was a dream-like literally something I dreamed asleep at night but it is at sunrise&that girl is not far from my likeness. How would anyone know," the fifth user wrote.

