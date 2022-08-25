Video Of A 'Spectacularly Beautiful' Mandarin Duck Is The Best Thing You'll See On Internet Today

The short clip has garnered nearly 1.2 million views and more than 27,000 likes.

A stunning video of a rare multi-coloured Mandarin duck has gone viral on the internet and has left social media users mesmerised. Shared on Twitter, the short clip has garnered nearly 1.2 million views and more than 27,000 likes.

"A male mandarin duck, this is their magnificent breeding plumage as they do moult into less vibrant colours out of season," the caption of the post read.

"These ducks are a symbol of love and fidelity in some countries as they are monogamous, life partners," it added.

Watch the video below:

A male mandarin duck, this is their magnificent breeding plumage as they do moult into less vibrant colours out of season



these ducks are a symbol of love and fidelity in some countries as they are monogamous, life partners pic.twitter.com/kicM8RkyDS — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 19, 2022

Since being shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. The marvellous Mandarin duck, with its orange feathers and purple chest, has sent social media users into a tizzy.

Viral Video | Pilot Makes Announcement In Punjabi-English Mix, Internet Says "Would Love To Be On His Flight"

While one user wrote, "Wow looks almost unreal! Beautiful!" another said, "This is a truly amazing and spectacularly beautiful creature".

A third added, "In all honesty, this gotta be the most beautiful bird to me with how colourful it looks." "The more you observe these Mandarin Ducks, the more you delved into them," commented fourth.

The Mandarin duck has a distinctive, elaborate plumage and it nests in trees. According to the Chinese culture, Mandarin ducks are considered to be a lifelong couple, therefore, they are regarded as symbols of conjugal love.

Viral Video | Little Boy's Mind-Blowing Balancing Trick Stuns Internet

The bird is native to East Asia but has also established federal populations throughout Western Europe. The habitats it prefers in its breeding range are the dense, shrubby forested edges of rivers and lakes. Their diet includes seeds and plants.

In recent times, their population has drastically declined in China and Russia due to habitat destruction.