Viral Video: Monkeys Enjoy A Pool Party In Mumbai As Humans Stay In

Coronavirus Lockdown: Monkeys take over a swimming pool in Mumbai's Borivali.

A group of monkeys was filmed enjoying a pool party after taking over the swimming pool of a residential complex in Mumbai. With residents staying in during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the monkeys seem to have found the perfect opportunity to come out and play. Actor Tisca Chopra took to social media on Saturday to share a video which shows them swimming in a pool in Mumbai's Borivali area. "Must've been watching and waiting for years.. and then jumped into the opportunity," wrote the Taare Zameen Par actor while sharing the video on Twitter and Instagram.

The footage, which has amused many, shows the monkeys diving into the pool from balconies, splashing around and swimming happily. It was also shared by actor Raveena Tandon, who described it as "pure monkey fun".

Watch the video below:

This is priceless!!! Don't know where or when , but nonetheles ,this is pure monkey fun! ♥️♥️♥️???? pic.twitter.com/RKda8OmwvO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 11, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 65,000 views and a ton of amused comments.

"Amazed to see this. They have complete fun," wrote one Twitter user.

"They swim so well," another marvelled, while a third said: "Ghar baithe live entertainment (Live entertainment while sitting at home)."

Meanwhile, this wasn't the only instance of monkeys taking over a swimming pool. Over the weekend, another video emerged online which shows a group of them having a gala time in a swimming pool. "The society group chat was debating since 2 days whether to empty the pool or not since it wasn't being used anymore. The neighbours came in and put an end to the discussion," wrote Twitter user @PreetiManiar while sharing the hilarious clip of the monkeys taking over a pool.

The society group chat was debating since 2 days whether to empty the pool or not since it wasn't being used anymore. The neighbours came in and put an end to the discussion. pic.twitter.com/IbJ7nx8Ycr — Bunny (@PreetiManiar) April 10, 2020

