Viral Video: McDonald's Refused Woman's Order So She Climbed Into Drive-Thru To Make Own Food

The woman said she wants to train with the McDonald's staff and learn how to cook food.

A woman went to desperate lengths to get her hands on McDonald's food. The incident happened at a drive-thru outlet of the fast-food giant showing the woman climbing through the window into the kitchen. The clip was first posted on TikTok and later appeared on other platforms like YouTube. It showed the woman trying to "train" herself by joining the staff inside the fast-food restaurant and prepare a takeaway order for herself. The video has gone viral, with many users seeking to know if she was successful in getting food.

The short video shows the woman in pink dress asking the McDonald's staff for food. The staff members tell her they are not preparing any food due to a shortage of gloves so the woman decides to take matter in her own hands.

Watch the video below:

She is then seen climbing through the drive-thru window in high heels with the staff laughing. A text super on the video says, "Lady climbs thru McDonald's window because we're not taking anymore orders CAUSE we have no gloves," the caption said.

As the clip progresses, she is heard telling the staff members, "You give me permission to work with you. It's a training thing... it's my first day training and I came unaptly dressed. So you are not responsible."

Most of the employees are seen in the background trying to hold in their laughs because of how determined the woman is for McDonald's.

However, the video doesn't show what the woman cooked but users hoped she got what she wanted.

"So did she get her miccy Ds or what," New York Post quoted a user as saying on TikTok. The outlet further said that the video has received almost 682,000 views and over 120,000 likes.