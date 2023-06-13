Watch: Massive 10-Foot Crocodile Spotted Swimming In Florida Pool, Hauled Out

They are a threatened species in Florida

An enormous 10-foot American crocodile was spotted swimming in the backyard pool of a home in the Florida Keys in the middle of the night. Terrified homeowners quickly called wildlife officials following which a group of trappers from an organization called Pesky Critters Animal Control reached the location to remove the crocodile.

A video has surfaced online in which expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick and his assistant trapper Jeff Peterla can be seen struggling to capture the crocodile before releasing it into the wild.

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control shared the video on Instagram and wrote, ''At 2 am Sunday, June 11, 2023 wildlife officials received a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90 about a MASSIVE 10ft American crocodile in their pool. Pesky Critters Wildlife Control trappers were dispatched to fulfill their role as FWC Crocodile Agents. Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after its massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck. He and assistant trapper Jeff Peterla heaved it onto the deck where a Monroe county officer then assisted them with moving it to a safe location for release.''

Watch the video here:

In the video, a wildlife trapper wrestles to pull the animal out of the water, while the creature tugs, rolls, and splashes around in the water. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, American crocodiles only tend to splash aggressively if they are frightened.

After a bit of a struggle, the pair heaved the reptile into the pool deck and restrained it before they dragged it along the backyard patio. It was later released into a nearby body of water.

American crocodiles are most common in the US around South Florida's coastlines but are greatly outnumbered by alligators. They are a threatened species in Florida and endangered everywhere else in the United States.

They live in brackish or saltwater areas and can be found in ponds, coves, and creeks in mangrove swamps. They are incredibly fast swimmers, and they can swim at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.