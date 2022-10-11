Viral Video: Man Tries To Pet Lion Cubs. Here's What Happened Next

The video has garnered more than 274,000 likes and over three million views.

Exotic animals, like lions and tigers, belong in their natural habitats and not in the hands of private individuals as pets. By their very nature, these animals are wild and potentially dangerous, and as such do not adjust well to a captive environment. No matter how tempting it is to cuddle or pet such wild animals, it is never a good idea to even get close to them. Now, a chilling video reminding this same fact is going viral on the internet.

The clip, shared by a user named @basit_ayan_2748, showed an interaction between a man and two lion cubs. In the video, while the lion babies were seen sitting on a car's trunk, a man standing nearby was seen calmly petting the two with his bare hands. However, seconds later, it was one of the cubs' aggressive reaction that was terrifying enough for the man to take a step back.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, while the man was petting the lion babies, one of the cubs charged at him to attack. Fortunately, the attempt of the wild cat failed. However, moments later, the man again went ahead to catch hold of the lion, while it climbed the car roof.

The clip was shared late last month, and since it has garnered more than 274,000 likes and over three million views. In the comment section, internet users emphasised the dangers of such acts and also asserted that exotic animals are not toys to be played with.

"This is stupid," wrote one user. "Where is the thumbs-down button," said another. A third commented, "this is so dangerous, please don't try this again," while a fourth added, "This is animal abuse." "Tiger/lions/leopard/jaguar All Animals are wild not pet animals," said fifth.

The location where this video was shot is yet to be known.