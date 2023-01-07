Viral Video: Man Tries To Eat Noodles In Extreme Cold, This Is What Happens

"His hair is Ramen too," said one user.

Who doesn't enjoy a hot meal in chilling winters? Many of us can relate to the sentiment. Trying the same, an Instagram user posted a video of himself attempting to eat a bowl of instant noodles while it was freezing outside. The extent of the cold can be seen in the snowy background and ice crystals deposited on his face. However, what happens next would amaze you.

As the user tries to lift the fork to get hold of the noodles, he notices that the noodles and fork are frozen. The noodles were just hanging by the fork, which was not held by anyone. Jake Fischer captioned the video as, "Ramen has cooled!" Since being shared on December 28, the video has amassed over 41.2 million views and one million likes.

Many people were surprised to see his lashes and hair frozen. One even asked if it was makeup or if he was actually frozen.

"His hair is Ramen too," said one user.

"I want to see how you warmed back up. I feel like the ice would be dripping everywhere once it starts melting!" said another person.

A third person said, "Bro turned into ramen."

"Frozen 5 shooting leaked...." commented another user.

A fifth user wrote, "Bro's from Narnia."

"Bro you look like AQUAMAN 's brother ICE MAN," added one user.

The location where the video was shot is not known.

Recently, Cyprien Verseux, a French astrobiologist, was conducting research in Antarctica when temperatures dropped to -60 degrees Celsius. In such circumstances, he decided to investigate how the food we eat every day reacts in extreme low temperatures.

Mr Verseux shared a series of photos on Instagram depicting what happens to food in Antarctica's cold, harsh environment. He investigated whether -60 degrees Celsius would allow for some outdoor cooking, but he concluded that his experiment was not a good idea. He posted a photo of his frozen spaghetti meal before he could even put his fork in his mouth. The pasta was wrapped around a floating fork.

