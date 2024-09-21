Viral Video: Man Grabs Snake Lunging Towards His Face, Narrowly Escapes Bite

The video shows the man attempting to capture the snake.

A nerve-racking video of a man who dares to confront a snake has caught the attention of social media users. The footage shows the people present during the incident looked frightened. In the video, a man tries to capture a snake that lunges at him repeatedly, narrowly avoiding the lizard from biting his face.

As the video unfolds, the snake is very visibly slithering across the ground while the man is trying to grab it by the head. The snake hits him several times, and there develops a tensed moment when he barely succeeds in avoiding being bitten.

Watch the video here:

Man grabs snake mid- lunge before it strikes his face pic.twitter.com/Id5SAmGJ0Z — Visual feast (@visualfeastwang) September 21, 2024

Since this video was shared on different social media platforms, people have viewed it over several million times, combining all views. So many people who were viewing the video expressed their fear and amazement in the comment section.

This is not the only snake video that has gone viral in recent times. Yesterday, panic unfolded at Rishikesh's Yognagari railway station today when a snake was spotted slithering along the platform, sending passengers into a frenzy.

Terrified commuters scrambled to safety, leaving luggage and belongings behind in their haste. Eyewitnesses reported the snake appearing suddenly from the tracks, sparking fear among those waiting for their trains.

Many passengers were seen running for cover, with some trying to warn others about the reptile. Within minutes, the entire platform was in a state of confusion. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.