Viral Video: Man Drapes Saree At A Store, Internet Amused With His Skills

Many people who wear sarees regularly know that draping the garment is an art. It could take a few minutes or several meltdowns to get the perfect style. Making an effort with classic drapes earns you bonus points and wearing one also elevates your appearance. However, many people don't find it easy to carry the garment as it sometimes restricts movement or takes too much time in perfecting the drape. However, one man on the internet is proving this wrong and is acing the look, effortlessly.

The video was shared on Twitter by Punjabi Touch on December 17. In the beginning of the video, a man, who seems like a shopkeeper, is seen standing on the table and setting the pleats of a black saree neatly. Pleats are what holds the entire attire together. Further, he tucks the saree in and then fixes from the side to give the attire a more polished look. Then he proceeds to adjust the pallu to a proper length. What caught the internet's attention was the fact that he does all these processes so efficiently, making it look extremely easy and smooth.

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The video has been captioned as, "Bro almost made me want to buy it." Since being shared, the video has 42,000 views and over a thousand likes. The user also mentions the location as "Gali Dastagir wali near madni market, Gurjanwala."

"Skill is commendable," said one user.

A second person said, "My, that's a beautiful saree and he drapes it so expertly."

"He slayed tbh," reads another comment.

"Wish i could do it as well as him," commented another person.

"Okay that was pretty swift!" remarked a user.

