Viral Video: Man Cooks Dosa On Seat Of Scooter As Temperature Soars, Internet Reacts

The video shows a man using the heat to cook a dosa on a scooter seat

With temperatures rising across India, many people are using new and innovative ways to combat the heat. A video shared by entrepreneur Harsh Goenka takes this to another level by showing a man using the heat to cook a dosa (a popular South Indian dish) on the seat of his scooter.

Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa! 😀🤔#uniquepic.twitter.com/hwcw0yJnS7 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 4, 2022

The video, which has been watched close to 30,000 times, shows a man using dosa batter better known as maavu in Tamil and spreading it in a circular shape on a scooter during the day. The caption in the video says, “Vespa Dosa Done by professionals at 40 degrees temperature outside in summer.” The video goes on to show the man slipping the now semi-cooked batter to reveal the other side has turned slightly brown.

Harsh Goenka who is the chairman of RPG Enterprises shared the video with the caption, “Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa!”

The post has numerous comments with one user saying “Use of renewable energy” while another added on writing “Wow! Saving on fuel and carbon footprint. Helping Government control inflation and reduce prices."

Meanwhile, the ongoing spell of heatwave tightened its grip on parts of Delhi on Sunday, with the mercury breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh may see pre-monsoon activity on and off from June 10. The maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 40-41 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

"The monsoon will cover eastern India by June 15, which will intensify pre-monsoon activity in northwest India," he said.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal for at least two consecutive days. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).