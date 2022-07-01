Viral Video: Leopard Hunts Baby Monkey, Internet Shocked

A a leopard can be seen climbing a tree and leaping on another to catch the baby monkey.

It is exciting to see wild animals hunting their prey. This rare sight was caught at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, where a leopard is seen hunting a baby monkey. The video of the hunt has been posted on Twitter by Panna Tiger Reserve and is now going viral.

1/n

A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree. pic.twitter.com/utT4h58uuF — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) June 28, 2022

In the footage, a leopard can be seen climbing a tree and leaping on another to catch the baby monkey. Though the big cat grabs the monkey in its mouth, it suffers a fall from considerable height. But that doesn't seem to have any effect on the leopard, which is seen sitting comfortably with its kill.

"A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree," said the accompanying tweet.

Since being shared on June 28, the video has amassed over 5,000 views and 198 likes. Twitter users have been both intrigued and horrified by the footage.

"Brute force of nature," wrote a user while another said, "A rare sight indeed."

Numerous animals, including tigers, sloth bears, Indian wolves, pangolins, leopards, gharials, and Indian foxes are found in the Panna Reserve. Additionally, it is home to about 200 different bird species, such as the Indian vulture, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, crested honey buzzard, and bar-headed geese.

In May this year, another video went viral which showed a man getting attacked by a leopard while he was capturing photographs of the wild animal. The incident took place near Kharjan tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh.

According to a local resident, the man only got injuries in his leg as the leopard attacked him while he was taking a close-up picture.