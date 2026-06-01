Indian Women's Ramp Walk At Eiffel Tower In Sarees Goes Viral: "Pure Innocence"

A video showing a group of Indian women confidently walking in colourful sarees near the Eiffel Tower has sparked a lively debate across social media. The clip was originally shared by Bengaluru-based saree boutique Dhanvi Silk and features several middle-aged women taking turns to pose, smile, and perform a runway-style walk against the backdrop of one of the world's most recognisable landmarks.

Draped in vibrant sarees, the women appeared to be enjoying their holiday while showcasing traditional Indian attire in the heart of Paris. The video quickly spread from Instagram to X and other platforms, attracting hundreds of thousands of views and triggering a wider conversation about cultural expression and tourist behaviour abroad.

Watch the video here:

Many social media users praised the women for proudly representing Indian culture on an international stage. Users described the combination of colourful sarees and the Paris skyline as elegant and refreshing, arguing that the group was simply having fun and celebrating traditional fashion without disturbing anyone around them.

Others viewed the video differently. Some questioned whether influencer-style photo shoots and staged performances were appropriate at busy tourist destinations that attract large crowds every day. Some argued that such activities can sometimes blur the line between personal enjoyment and public spectacle, with a user writing, "Ethics! Ethics! Behave humbly as a guest in the country you are visiting. It shows character."

While opinions remain divided, a majority of users noted that the women in the Paris video were neither blocking public spaces nor creating any disruption and were simply having fun on their vacation. One user wrote, "They aren't doing any cringe things in public, simply wearing traditional dress and making simple videos for their lifetime memories."

Another said, "This is actually wholesome. The hate says more about the haters than them. Let women live their lives without your negativity. Pure happiness isn't cringe. They're not disturbing anyone. Why does their joy trigger so much hate? Let people enjoy. Simple."

A third stated, "Instead of playing loud music and doing cringe dancing that disturbs the environment, these women are representing Indian culture in a good way." A fourth added, "No Noise, no uncivilized gesture or drama, no littering, nothing. Sounds highly civilized."