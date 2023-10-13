Viral Video: Hyderabad Man Lets Stray Dog Sleep On His Ferrari, Internet Calls Him 'Rich By Heart'

The video has accumulated more than 93,000 likes and over 813,000 views.

A Hyderabad man is being praised online for allowing a stray dog to sleep on his luxurious supercar. Interior designer Aamir Sharma shared a wholesome video on Instagram which showed a street dog sitting comfortably on top of his covered Ferrari. The pooch can be seen happily wagging his tail as the man approaches, and soon even climbs down to greet him.

"My ferrari cover makes a warm bed for the street dogs around," Mr Sharma captioned the clip, which has accumulated more than 93,000 likes and over 813,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Mr Sharma, according to his Instagram bio, is a supercar enthusiast. He boasts an impressive collection of expensive vehicles that neighbourhood dogs appear to have access to. In the comments section of the video, he explained that the dog seen in the clip is a street dog that came to him and his wife when it was injured. "It's a street dog that came to us with injuries and we just took care of it," the designer wrote.

In another comment, Mr Sharma also confirmed that neighbourhood dogs are allowed inside his home and garage.

Also Read | "Chak De Fattey": Usain Bolt Wishes Virat Kohli Ahead Of India vs Pakistan World Cup Match

Meanwhile, as soon as the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. While some praised the man for his heartwarming gesture, others simply showcased admiration towards the dog.

"Great to see your love for cars but also compassion n love towards indies. Rarely I get to see such a perfect combo, I too am one of those few," wrote one user. "I've seen people put up horrifying needle traps instead of just covering up their car. sitting on those traps even by chance is just so painful. This is so amazing. Shit tonnes of respect," commented another.

"Aamir Sharma it is lovely to see how you treat these furry babies," wrote a third user. "You are not rich just by money but more importantly even richer by heart," added another.