'Chak De Fattey': Usain Bolt Wishes Virat Kohli Ahead Of India vs Pakistan World Cup Match

ICC World Cup between India and Pakistan is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan cricket World Cup, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt engaged in playful banter with batting icon Virat Kohli. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bolt expressed his admiration for Kohli's fielding skills. He challenged him while discussing Kohli's "PUMADive' photo posted on social media. The Olympic sprinter also mentioned he will be watching India's high-voltage clash against Pakistan and jokingly said that while Kohli might be the fastest on the pitch, he is faster in the air.

"Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I'm faster in the air Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive," Usain Bolt tweeted along with his famous photo from 2018 when he took part in a foot race that cemented his status as a champion both on and off Earth.

Take a look below:

Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I'm faster in the air 😉 Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADivehttps://t.co/E1aBdJhW3Bpic.twitter.com/0W5s6LNn9X — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 13, 2023

In response, Virat Kohli witty replied, "Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you're watching."

Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you're watching 😉 https://t.co/H1KafHjdbi — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 13, 2023

This friendly exchange between the two caught the attention of over 2 million social media users. In the comment section, while some users wished Virat Kohli for the upcoming match, others simply dropped laughing and hearts emojis.

"Go well King. All eyes on you to witness another magnificent day," wrote one user. "All the best for tomorrow's game king," said another.

"We want century king," commented a third user. "We are waiting for another 100 king," added another.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited ICC World Cup between India and Pakistan is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday. It will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30), and will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

