Watch: Heartwarming Video Of Penguins Chasing A Butterfly Delights Internet

An adorable video of a dozen of penguins chasing a butterfly ahead of them has taken the internet by storm.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows a group of Adelie penguins hopping across a southern landscape. The little creatures are seen flapping around to get hold of the butterfly flying ahead of them. It is unclear where the clip was shot, but one this is for sure - it is insanely cute.

Watch the video below:

The short video has managed to capture the internet's attention. It is just two seconds long but since being shared it has already been viewed nearly three million times. The post has also garnered hundreds of likes and comments.

While one user wrote, “Somehow, any scene with penguin is a heartwarming! Penguins, like our pets are so cute,” another said, “this (video) really needs to be longer.” “I wonder which Penguin convinced them it was a posse…” wrote third. A fourth user jokingly added, “That butterfly is taunting them with its flying ability, and I love it!”

