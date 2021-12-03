'Arrey Yaar De': Kanpur Man Runs After Goat That Escaped With Office Files

A goat was filmed munching on some office files in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A goat in Kanpur has become a social media star of sorts after running away with files from a government office. Footage that is being widely shared online shows an employee of the Chaubepur block office running after the animal which escaped with some papers in its mouth. According to Times of India, the goat managed to enter an empty room in the Kanpur office and emerged a few minutes later with some documents clutched firmly in its mouth. Chaos unfolded when a few employees, sitting outside the office, noticed the goat.

One employee was seen running after the goat as another yelled, "Arrey yar tu de (Give us the papers)."

The incident took place on Wednesday at the office of Panchayat Secretary in Chaubepur block.

Employees were eventually able to retrieve the documents, but not before the goat had chewed some of them.

Chaubepur Block Development Officer Manulal Yadav said that the goat only escaped with scrap papers, not official documents.

"The goat ran away with scrap papers from a canteen near the office, not the official documents," Mr Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kanpur: On a viral video of a goat running away with some papers in its mouth, that many believed were official documents of Chaubepur block office, BDO Manulal Yadav yesterday said, "The goat ran away with scrap papers from a canteen near the office, not the official documents." pic.twitter.com/xZAAwcEfQ4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2021

He added that the goat managed to run away with the papers because employees were sitting outside the office. "Staff persons have been directed to sit and work inside the office," Mr Yadav told Times of India.