Viral Video: Giant Slide In US Forced To Shut Down Hours After Opening Due To Design Error

The video has accumulated more than 11 million views.

A giant slide in the United States was forced to shut down after a matter of hours because of a seriously bumpy start. The huge slide in Michigan's Belle Isle Park re-opened on Friday and was then closed just hours later as parents voiced safety concerns.

A video of the chaos caused by the historic ride has since been shared on Twitter. It shows several people riding the slide which flung them into the air and sent them crashing down with a thud.

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments.



I wonder why they decided to do such a thing 😳 pic.twitter.com/q7jpFdLdAO — Art (@artcombatpod) August 19, 2022

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 11 million views. While some internet users were astonished that it took so long to realise its safety concerns, others simply found the clip hysterical.

"This made me laugh out loud hard! Sorry but 4 hours to notice this was not ok? Omg," wrote one user. "This is one of the best illustrations I've seen of why math calculations and engineering is so important," said another.

"If 2022 was a slide," jokingly commented third, while a fourth added, "The Giant Slide on Belle Isle is the BEST and it's functioning exactly like it's supposed to. You haven't had a real 313 childhood unless you bounced down the Slide and got a 3rd degree let burn on a summer's day."

Meanwhile, speaking to ABC13, park visitor Kenyatta Mcadney said the fun turned to fear for his kids as speed became an issue. "What I noticed was the impact they were hitting the ground with coming off the hills," he said. Mr Mcadney's child Keymarr added, "I was going down was faster than I thought I was. Gravity hurts."

The outlet reported that it took the operator four hours to shut the slide to re-touch the wax. The ride was reopened on Saturday evening and thankfully there were no injuries reported.