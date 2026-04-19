'Ghost' Waiter At Varanasi's Horror-Themed Restaurant Makes Boy Scream, Internet Says "Not Funny"

A video from the Kankal Horror Restaurant in Varanasi has gone viral, showing a staff member in a 'ghost' costume causing a young boy to scream and cry, sparking debate over the appropriateness of the experience. The incident occurred in the Chetganj area at the horror-themed venue, drawing criticism for targeting young children with intense, "shock-value" scares.

In a video posted on the eatery's official Instagram account, a staff member dressed in a ghost costume approaches diners and attempts to startle them. While some guests appear to respond playfully, one particular moment has drawn widespread criticism. A young boy is seen becoming visibly distressed as the staff member moves closer, eventually breaking down in tears and repeatedly pleading, "Please Papa nahi." The waiter continues to unnerve the scared child, with the parents making no move to intervene.

Watch the video here:

"Not Funny At All"

The clip has since gone viral with 60 million views, though largely for negative reasons. Viewers have criticised the whole premise and slammed the establishment for prioritising shock value over basic sensitivity. Some people questioned the morality of using fear to sell things, especially when it targets people who don't know what's going on.

One user wrote, "It's not funny. That child is genuinely scared. Seeing him crying, begging "nahi papa… nahi papa" broke my heart."

Another commented, "Not funny at all; kids are traumatized."

"It's really bad. If the kid is getting so scared, then what is the need for making him frightened even more? Many people can also die because of fear. And why do parents have to take such a place where the child is in this condition?"

Kankal Horror Restaurant

The Kankal Horror Restaurant in Varanasi is a viral, horror-themed dining spot located in the Chetganj area. Known as the city's first horror-themed restaurant, it offers an immersive "haunted" experience where diners are served by staff dressed as ghosts and skeletons in a dimly lit, eerie atmosphere. The restaurant uses dim lighting, artificial fog, and walls lined with life-sized skeletons to create a spooky vibe.

Performers in ghost costumes and skeleton masks interact with guests and serve food, often leading to jump scares that have gone viral on social media. While marketed as a family restaurant, it has recently faced criticism after viral videos showed young children becoming extremely terrified by the scare tactics.

