Viral Video From Saudi Arabian Wedding Shows Men Grooving To SRK's 'Chammak Challo' Song

There is no telling what might catch the internet's fancy. Recently, a video from a Saudi Arabian wedding has surfaced on the web, showing men dancing to actor Shah Rukh Khan's famous number 'Chammak Challo' from the Bollywood movie Ra.One.

The video, shared on Instagram by Riyadh Connect, has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the Saudi men not only grooved to the famous number but also knew its lyrics well.

The caption of the video reads, "Viral video from a Saudi wedding - everyone dancing to the iconic Bollywood song 'Chammak Challo' from SRK's film. The energetic celebration is winning hearts everywhere!"

See the video here:

Posted two days ago, the video has amassed 13.1 million views on Instagram. Social media users chimed in with their reactions to the video.

A user wrote, "Well Arabs do love Indian movies a lot..."

Another user commented, "The power of Indian music."

"Yo Habibi, welcome to India," the third user wrote.

The fourth user remarked, "Indian music rocks!"

