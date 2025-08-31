Emirates Employee Gets Omega Watch For 20 Years Of Service, His Reaction Melts Hearts

A touching video has captured the internet's attention, showing an Emirates airline employee unboxing a luxury Omega Constellation wristwatch as a reward for his 20 years of dedicated service. The video depicts the employee carefully opening a large orange gift bag presented by Emirates. Inside is a sleek box containing the Omega watch, along with a signed certificate from the airline's chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. As he lifts the watch, the employee's face lights up with a broad smile. He then holds it up proudly for the camera, clearly moved by the gesture.

"This is so sweet," the video was captioned on Instagram by That Dubai Page.

Watch the video here:

The video has divided opinions online, with some hailing it as a heartfelt tribute and others critiquing it as insufficient for such long service.

One user wrote, "A Good Gesture!!!! What matters is the thought, not the price."

Another commented, "Simple gesture … but it's valuable …beyond materialistic things."

A third said, "This is sort of sad. It should've been a Speedmaster Moon or at least a Rolex sub. 20 years of safe hours spent learning and performing."

A fourth added, "He spent half of his life in the Emirates, and they just gave a watch? Cringe." However, a fifth said, "That watch is worth over 10,000 dirhams. Plus, Emirates gives huge bonuses and perks every year."

Notably, Emirates is renowned for its opulent in-flight offerings, like private suites with floor-to-ceiling doors, gourmet multi-course meals crafted by celebrity chefs, and onboard shower spas in First Class. The airline has over 120,000 employees from more than 175 nationalities.