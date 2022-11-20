Viral Video: Elderly Woman And Makeup Artist's Endearing Banter Delights Internet

The video was shared on Instagram by a Delhi-based makeup artist

Grandparents are the cutest people on earth and are blessed with a unique sense of humour. Being our pillars of strength, they also make us better people by sharing their learnings and wisdom. One such adorable elderly woman is winning hearts on social media for her cute banter with a makeup artist while she was getting ready for a wedding function.

The video was shared on Instagram by a Delhi-based makeup artist Jasmeen Kaur. "Listen to her reaction after the makeup. It is hard to find such lovely clients who give so many blessings with love," read the caption of the video posted on Instagram. A text insert that appears on the screen reads, "My cutest client #Naniji."

Watch the video here:

As the clip starts, the makeup artist asks the elderly woman, dressed in heavy lehenga and jewellery, what kind of makeup she prefers. The elderly woman replied, "Kuch nahi chahiye mere ko, bas thoda sa, halka halka (I don't want anything much, just a bit of light makeup)." Cheekily, she further added, "Mein toh vaise hi thik hu (I am pretty fine without it)."

Another woman then says that she is pretty even without makeup, to which she responds with "haan (yes)". After the makeup is done, the woman is heard saying, "Kajal to laga mere ko (Put some kohl on my eyes)." She then kissed the cheek of the makeup artist and gave her a hug.

The video has delighted social media users, who filled the comment section with adorable remarks and heart emojis. Many users also remembered the memorable times they spent with their grandparents.

"Bro just take my heart I'm not crying. That moment when she says mein vaise hi thik hu.... And that haannnnn sound and expression... Just love love love," posted a user. Another commented, '' Soo sweet..she luks amazing ....'' A third said, '' Self love at the peakest.'' A fourth added, '' Awwwwww one of the best pic..missing my naani..''

