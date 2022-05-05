Viral Video: Dog 'Singing' Along To Star Wars Theme Delights Internet

Researchers say classic music has a calming effect on dogs. (Representative Photo)

A video of a dog “singing” along to a Star Wars song has taken the internet by storm, leaving users stunned by the pooch's unusual talent. Shared on Reddit, the footage shows an adorable Chihuahua, named Ozzy, howling along to one of the sci-fi film franchise's iconic themes. The clip shared by its owner shows the dog keeping up with the rhythm and hitting even the highest of the notes.

Watch the video below:

Since shared, the video has gone viral. In the comment section, Reddit users expressed their amusement and didn't hesitate to make all kinds of Star Wars jokes.

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far awoooo,” wrote one user. “If you listen without the video, sounds like a drunk Yoda face down singing himself to sleep,” added another. One internet user even jokingly said, “I really think he's trying to phone home! Sure he's not some of Yoda's people? I mean, he has some of the feats.”

Citing a study by Queen's University in Belfast, Newsweek reported that researchers have analysed dogs' reactions to various musical genres to discover which they prefer. They found that classic music has a calming effect on them. As per the study, dogs didn't seem to show any reaction to pop music but had a negative reaction to heavy metal, including general agitation.

Meanwhile, speaking of dogs' unusual talents, recently, an adorable Golden Retriever took over its owner's kitchen to make a variety of things such as bread, pasta, desserts, salads and more. The pooch goes by the name of Chef Badger on Instagram. In his posts, one can see the dog wearing his chef hat and apron, mixing ingredients and at the end standing next to final products.

