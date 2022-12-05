Viral Video: Devotee Gets Stuck Under Elephant Statue At Gujarat Temple

It is not clear from the video whether the man managed to come out of the statue.

India is a land of diverse religions. People often visit temples and shrines to seek blessings from the divine. Sometimes, people attempt to do something unique or challenging to please the gods. However, it is not essential that it will always work in their favour. In one such instance, a devotee got stuck under an elephant statue at a Gujarat temple.

It seems he was performing a ritual when he got stuck into the statue and tried very hard to get out of it. In a video shared by a Twitter user Nitin, one can notice the man using his hands and body to get out of the structure but to no avail. As the video progresses, the priest also helps the man to come out of the statue. Many visitors are seen giving suggestions and tips to the devotee. He even tries to turn his body around and people also provide a helping hand but the man remains stuck.

It is not clear from the video whether the man managed to come out of the statue. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 40,000 views.

One such similar incident occurred in 2019 when a female devotee also got stuck as she had crawled between the legs of the small elephant statue, as a part of the ritual. She also tried to wriggle her way out of the statue and many people came to rescue her too. According to the old video, she managed to escape uninjured after a brief battle, much to the relief of her fellow devotees who applauded and cheered for her efforts.

