Watch: Delhi Cop Beautifully Sings 'Roke Na Ruke Naina', Composer Amaal Mallik Reacts

A Delhi policeman has wowed social media users with his soulful rendition of the song 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In a video going viral, the cop named Rajat Rathor can be seen performing the song at a function along with two other policemen who assist him with their musical instruments. The talented cop beautifully croons the lyrics of the emotional song while playing the guitar on the stage. The soulful song originally sung by Arijit Singh has been composed by Amaal Mallik while Kumaar wrote the lyrics.

Mr Rathor shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Roke Na Ruke Naina. One of my fav compositions.” His Instagram bio mentions that he is a singer, writer and composer. The cop regularly posts videos on Instagram showcasing his musical talent with his 45,000 followers.

“Pov: You are following your passion and duty at the same time,” reads a text insert on the video.

His soulful rendition of the song has impressed many people who thronged to the comment section to leave words of appreciation for him. One user said, ''That's what the swag of Indian forces. A great salute to you all.''

Another commented, ''We salute your passion n spirit for both.'' A third wrote, ''How can you manage it with a smile.'' A fourth added, ''OMG I love your voice. Your passion for music is really great. Jai. Hind sir. Hope you get all that you dream of.'' Many others also reacted to the video and left heart and love emojis.

Singer Amaal Mallik also reacted to the video and wrote, ''Incredible thank you.'' Meanwhile, Kumaar, who wrote the lyrics of the song commented, 'Kya baat hai.''

Prior to this, another constable from Pune had gone viral for his musical talent. A video featuring a Pune police constable named Sagar Ghorpade singing a beautiful rendition of 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' from the movie Murder 2 had gone viral on the internet, impressing people.

