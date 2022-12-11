Watch: This Pune Constable's Rendition Of Arijit Singh's 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' Fascinates Internet

Sagar Ghorpade singing a beautiful rendition of 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' from the movie Murder 2.

There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet now makes it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. Now, a video showing a Pune constable has struck a chord with netizens. The video features a Pune police constable named Sagar Ghorpade singing a beautiful rendition of 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' from the movie Murder 2.

The video shows Mr Ghorpade standing in front of a microphone and singing a song from the movie. The caption of the video reads, "Dil Sambhal Ja Zara...."

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on December 8 and it has wowed social media users. A user wrote, "So beautiful Bhai." Another user wrote, "Osama Superrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr Sir."

"Superb," the third comment reads.

This is not the first time Mr Ghorpade showcased his talent on social media. Another video of him singing a patriotic number from actor Ajay Devgn's movie Bhuj has captured the attention of many social media users. Just over one minute long, the video shows the man singing Desh Mere. His soulful rendition of the song from the 2021 movie has impressed many.

The video was shared by Pune City Police on Twitter.

