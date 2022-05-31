Viral Video: Cow Crosses Road At Wrong Time, Gets Launched Into The Air

A car driver in Vietnam met with an accident when a cow came on the road at a wrong time.

Driving on road becomes difficult when you experience unruly traffic. All your skills to keep the vehicle, and its occupants safe, are tested in such situation. But what happens when an animal suddenly comes on the road at a time when you are driving smoothly?

A car driver in Vietnam learned this hard way when a cow came on the road at a wrong time. The video of the painful experience is now going viral.

Also Read | 5-Month-Old Holds Plank While Working Out With Mother, Internet Impressed

Posed by ViralHog on YouTube, shows the dashcam view from a car driving on an empty road. Suddenly, a cow appears on the right side, trying to cross the road. The driver tries hard to avoid a collision, even screeching to a halt, but the vehicle rams into the cow head-on.

The animal flies into the air, landing on a two-wheeler passing by. The two-wheeler rider also falls to the ground, but surprisingly, the cow gets up and runs away.

The video has been shared with a caption, “Cow Crosses Road at Wrong Time.”

Recently a video went viral on social media which showed a truck brushing past an SUV near a small town in Nevada, the in United States. The man who shot the video claimed that the semi-truck was on a rampage.

Also Read | Viral Video Shows Groom Smashing Wedding Cake In Bride's Face, Internet Calls Him "Spoiler"

The video began with a shot of a truck driver's parking lot, which was also posted by ViralHog. A semi-truck is shown hurling itself towards a little pick-up truck that was passing by before going on a rampage.

The truck driver hit a car in the parking area which was just coming out of the gas station.

Another terrifying footage went viral last month when a motorbike smashed into a car on a freeway in Thailand. The man on the bike was seen sliding across the road after hitting with a car and twisting in numerous directions. Fortunately, the rider was wearing a helmet.

