5-Month-Old Holds Plank While Working Out With Mother, Internet Impressed

Toddler does workout with mother, holds plank like a pro.

Children and their activities are intriguing to watch. Some are mischievous, while others are eager to learn new things. A video is going viral on social media where a five-month-old boy working out with his mother.

The toddler is seen copying his mother as she works out. A short while later, he is seen repeating his mother's workout - holding plank - like a pro.

The video was shared by Fitstagram Michelle on May 19 on Instagram with the caption, "My 5-month-old is learning some new things."

Michelle is a fitness trainer by profession. This video has garnered 31.7 million views and more than three million likes since being posted.



Users have shared beautiful remarks on the post.

A user said, “OMG this is amazing.”

“Look at his form!! Impressive,” another user wrote.

“Oh, my I've never seen this before!! Amazing,” a third user commented.

Michelle has over 52,000 followers on Instagram. She shares videos of her workouts and activities on a daily basis.

Videos of children doing new activities are often shared on social media, and viewers enjoy watching them.

A video recently gained traction on social media where a cute toddler was seen walking in a mall like an old man having his arms crossed behind him and looking intently at his surroundings.

The video was shared by Cristal Allure on Instagram six days ago and has garnered over one million views and more than 95,000 likes so far.

