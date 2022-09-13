Viral Video Claims To Show Shocking Accident As Automatic Car Is Being Repaired

Several causes of the accident were cited in the comments left by Twitter users on the video.

A car is one of the most frequently used pieces of technology. From the combustion or electric engine to power steering and braking systems, and now computerised driving assistance programs, cars are packed full of different types of tech. In recent years, cars with automatic transmission have also gained popularity among commuters who find them very easy to drive in bumper-to-bumper traffic in megacities like Delhi. These cars also provide driving comfort in general, without the need for the driver to frequently press the clutch pedal and shift gear lever. But automatic cars require a certain type of deftness, especially at the repair shop. However, a mechanic learned this the hard way when he was crushed by a car, believed to be an automatic variant.

The mechanic is seen opening the bonnet of the car from inside the driver's cabin and going back to inspection it. After a few seconds, the man makes some tweaks in the engine compartment and that's when the car accelerates all of a sudden and slams into a steel gate with the mechanic stuck in between.

The footage reveals that due to this accident, the guy was severely hurt and fully squeezed into the steel structure.

The video was posted on Twitter by an account named @ragiing_bull. The video was captioned as, "If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle. Please warn your friends and relatives. Share this message as an example."

#WARNING

If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle.

Please warn your friends and relatives.

Share this message as an example. pic.twitter.com/P2OPQDXgvg — Deepak.Prabhu/दीपक प्रभू (@ragiing_bull) September 12, 2022

The video has more than 187,000 views and about 4,300 likes. The video stunned and worried viewers, who left several comments.

Several causes of the accident were cited in the comments left by Twitter users on the video, as well as safeguards that the person should have taken.

Some users suggested that one should always engage the handbrake.

According to one user, the vehicle has a manual transmission and they prefer automated vehicles due to safety features, "This car is not an AT but an MT. Many people put their MT cars in 1st gear without engaging the handbrake when they park it. He has forgotten the car is in gear while attempting to start the car. All modern AT cars have many safety features to prevent such incidents."

The footage clearly confused one viewer, who enquired, "I'm wondering how? automatic cars wont start if the lever is isn't in Neutral and also if u put it in drive or reverse mode. Also, even if neutral it wont start unless I hold brake. That's how my car works."

However, this video clearly conveys one message: handling automobiles and other devices should be done with extreme caution.