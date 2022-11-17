Viral Video: Cat's Dramatic Reaction To Smelling A Newborn Baby Will Amuse You

The clip has garnered close to 14 lakh views, and 16,000 retweets.

Cats are unpredictable and idiosyncratic in many ways. At one moment, they can be sweet and cuddly, and then go on to be aloof and arrogant. While some cat behaviours are silly or endearing, others can be quite weird. Just like this viral video of a cat who smelled a newborn baby and slyly went to another room to vomit. The hilarious episode happened when a family introduced their pet cat to their newborn baby, expecting it to be a wholesome moment. However, something totally unexpected happened.

The video was posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the name Rossi (@RossiSongo) on November 15. The video is captioned as '' Just saw a TikTok of a family introducing their newborn to their cat and after it smelled the baby it went to another room and threw up LMFAO.''

Watch the video here:

Just saw a tiktok of a family introducing their newborn to their cat and after it smelled the baby it went to another room and threw up LMFAO — Rossi 🦭 (@RossiSongo) November 15, 2022



The clip shows the cat sniffing the baby who is sleeping peacefully in a stroller. The cat immediately removed itself from the situation, stealthily walked to the other room and puked.

The clip has garnered close to 14 lakh views, and 16,000 retweets. Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the hilarious situation and joked about it in the comments. They also were thoroughly amused by the fact that the cat chose to step out of the room. One user wrote, '' The way it slowly steps away from the baby LMAOO.'' Another wrote, '' This cat polite as hell cuz at least she went to a different room.'' Others opined that the cat might just be jealous, or under stress.

A Twitter user reasoned and explained, 'Hmm, have you ever thought of how being very sensitive to smells can cause overwhelming reactions like throwing up? Puking it's not only a matter of bad smells or repudiation. Stop conflating traits with your prejudice."

Another was reminded of a similar situation and shared her experience. She wrote, ''When I had my old cat, we got a new kitten and she started throwing up and went under the house. We thought she was gonna die, so we took her to the vet and he informed us that she was just JEALOUS and that she will get over it.''

