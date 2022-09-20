Viral Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Slammed for Singing Bohemian Rhapsody Ahead Of Queens Funeral

Netizens accused Mr Trudeau of acting "inappropriate".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has drawn criticism for a viral video that shows him singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at a hotel lobby, allegedly two days before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

According to The Independent, Mr Trudeau was captured singing the iconic Queen song during his stay at The Corinthia Hotel in London. In the clip, the 50-year-old belted out lyrics from the Freddie Mercury song. "Because I'm easy come, easy go/ Little High, Little low," he sang, as a small crowd gathered around him in the hotel lobby.

Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen's funeral. 🤦🏻‍♀️

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022

The incident took place on Saturday. Mr Trudeau was also joined by members of the Canadian delegation to the funeral, including piano player Gregory Charles.

"After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty," the PM's office said in a statement to the Toronto Star.

The video has surfaced on several social media outlets. Internet users have accused the Canadian PM of acting "inappropriate" during the UK's 10-day mourning period.

"Britain is in mourning for her Queen and @JustinTrudeau is singing the lyrics 'easy come, easy go, it doesn't really matter to me' He's vile, stupid or uncouth, pick one or all three," wrote one user. "Show me any evidence of any other head of state, royal, or other foreign dignitary singing his/her heart out before the Queens funeral and I'll gladly give Justin Trudeau a pass. Seriously though, what was he thinking," added another.

A third commented, "Failed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in a sloppy t-shirt appearing to be drunk while singing Queen in the lobby of the $2,000 per night Corinthia Hotel in London, UK the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral..What an absolute disgrace." "He is at a funeral. Is he drunk? What behaviour is that ? No class," wrote fourth.