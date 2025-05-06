Canadian Man Urges Indians To Be More Polite, Sparks Debate: "Courtesy In Short Supply"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Caleb Friesen's video promotes politeness in India through challenges. He suggests five simple actions to improve everyday interactions. The video sparked debate over politeness versus the need for patience.

A Canadian expat in India, Caleb Friesen, has ignited an online debate with his "Polite India Challenge" video, urging Indians to adopt basic politeness in their daily interactions. In his video, Mr Friesen emphasised that being polite isn't a difficult task and can be achieved through simple actions. He proposed a simple challenge, outlining five easy actions to improve daily interactions, which can be completed in just one day. He invited those who take on the challenge to report back to him with their experiences.

"In India, courtesy is often in short supply (especially amongst strangers). Lmk if you wanna join the polite club," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Mr Friesen's polite challenge includes five simple actions:

1. Say thank you to someone even if you don't need to

2. Say please to someone even if you don't need to

3. Tip somebody unnecessarily

4. Hold the door open for somebody who is coming behind you

5. Stop yourself just before you are about to interrupt somebody

The video sparked a lively online debate, with some users agreeing with his perspective while others said patience is the bigger issue in India. One user wrote, "Indians in India don't say sorry, thank you, please, hold doors and don't interrupt - Glad you've noticed this! If you stopped your car to let a pedestrian cross, they would stare at you, and if that pedestrian is a woman, then you're most likely a pervert. Or when you are leaving a lift, people outside are already getting in."

Another commented, "While I agree in principle, being patient is the needed of the day than being polite. A lot of the polite club acts will automatically be inculcated once people start being patient here in India. So many examples, but one that comes to my mind because I love driving is the amount of stupidity that can be avoided by simply being patient - right of way, waiting for pedestrians, not honking, and most importantly letting others take space while driving. Cutting lines, not invading personal space, just because you want to grab that seat or be the first to pay the bill and leave. So many examples."

A third said, "Courtesy is considered a sign of weakness in India. People will push themselves onto the train before the passengers get off. They'll block the exit, delaying everyone's time. No one will acknowledge you if you hold the door for someone."