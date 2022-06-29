Viral Video: Brother Hands Out Flowers To His Sisters, Internet In Awe

The video has accumulated more than 888,000 likes.

An adorable video showcasing the bond between a brother and his three sisters has left internet users in awe.

The video is posted on an Instagram page, Francesca and Vivienne - a set of twins. The clip shows a brother handing out flowers to his sisters. The caption of the post read, “I'm not crying you're.”

Watch the video below:

The clip opens up to show four kids dressed in similar outfits. Within seconds, a boy then walks in with three flowers in his hands. He hands over a bunch of flowers to all three of his sisters. In return, the girls hug their elder brother.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 888,000 likes. The cute moment between the three siblings has prompted people to post various comments.

“And the big sister showed the way of how to appreciate/reciprocate big brother's love,” wrote one user. “Oh my goodness! Soooo sweet!” expressed another. A third user commented saying, “How cute some loving brother,” while a fourth wrote, “Raised right. And he will treat them right.”

Speaking of the brother-sister bond, in another instance, a bride in Hyderabad was left overwhelmed with emotions after her brother surprised her by gifting a life-like wax statue of her father, who died last year, on her wedding day.

The statue became the centre of attraction at the wedding. It was a perfect replica of the bride's father and was included in almost all the functions. The statue was a surprise gift from the bride's brother Phani Kumar, who wanted his father Avula Subramanayam to be present at the wedding.