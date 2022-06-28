Man Surprises Sister With Father's Life-Like Wax Statue On Wedding Day

The bride Sai Vaishnavi got emotional after seeing the statue of her father, who died last year..

A bride in Hyderabad was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing a life-like wax statue of her father, who died last year, on her wedding day. The statue was a surprise gift from the bride's brother Phani Kumar, who wanted his father Avula Subramanayam to be present at the wedding.

A video posted by Mr Kumar on YouTube shows the moment the bride Sai Vaishnavi and her mother Jayashree Subramanayam saw Mr Subramanyam's wax statue. Both the women were initially surprised, but later burst into tears.

Ms Vaishnavi was seen hugging and kissing her father's statue. Other relatives present at the venue of June 9 wedding also hugged it and got emotional, the video further showed.

The statue became the centre of attraction at the wedding. It was a perfect replica of Mr Subramanayam and was included in almost all the functions. The entire family also clicked a photo with it.

Mr Kumar told NDTV.com that the statue was made in Karnataka and took more than a year to complete. He further said that both his parents used to work at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and retired in 2020.

Mr Subramanayam contacted coronavirus last year (during the second wave) due to which his oxygen level dropped and he was rushed to the hospital, said Mr Kumar.

"I was with him in hospital for three days where I could not meet him or talk to him as he was on ventilator," recalled Mr Kumar.

The loss was initially too much to bear, but Mr Kumar and his family showed strength. But he had a wish - to bring his father to sister's wedding and that resulted in an elaborate plan to design the statue and present it as surprise gift on the wedding day.