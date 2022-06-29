'Most Epic Thing Ever': Couple's Dance Moves To iPhone Text Tones Leaves Internet In Splits

The couple synchronised to not a few but 40 text tones.

A husband-wife duo have left internet users in splits with their crisp and eccentric dance moves to iPhone text tones.

The couple Austin and Marideth Telenko shared the video on Instagram. "We give you... the COMPLETE 40 tone compilation," read the caption of the now-viral post. The duo created perfect steps to emote the present tone one can find on iPhones.

Watch the video below:

The clip shows the Telenkos doing different moves. They created some steps to aptly capture the essence of every ding and tap sound, one which people usually don't pay heed to much. They perfectly synchronised to not a few but 40 text tones.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. People on social media couldn't stop going gaga over how each move fits each of the tones. They were impressed with the couple's creativity and moves, and some users even tagged Apple to use the duo in their next advertisement.

The video has garnered more than 179,000 likes. In the comment section, one user wrote, "Quite possibly the best series ever produced." Another said, "I would pay to see this in concert." A third expressed, "OMG its overrrr- what are we gonna do now? This was the most epic thing ever. Pls do ring tones next!" while a fourth wrote, "I literally want to pick new text tones now based on how the corresponding dance made me feel".

This isn't the only video the dancing couple did. Turns out, Austin and Marideth Telenko had previously gone viral after they created a "text tone" series that hooked fans across the world. Recently, the duo even shared a graduation ceremony video to mark the "series finale".

Meanwhile, a while back another dance video had gone viral on the internet. An Indian woman living in Belgium shared a clip in which she was seen dancing to 'Chikni Chameli' - a song from Hritik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Agneepath' - along with her Irish friend. The video garnered more than 7.6 lakh views.