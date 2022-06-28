Viral Video: Indian Woman Dances With Irish Friend On 'Chikni Chameli' Song

Sahira Taneja and her friend trying to copy the steps of Katrina Kaif.

Indian film music is popular across the globe. Many content creators and social media influencers, like Kili Paul, keep posting videos of themselves lip-syncing to latest Indian movies and are wildly popular. Now, an Indian woman living in Belgium has shared a video in which she is seen dancing to 'Chikni Chameli' - a song from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Agneepath' - along with her Irish friend.

The video has been shot in Belgium and shows Sahira Taneja and her friend trying to copy the steps of Katrina Kaif, who danced on the peppy number in the 2011 movie.

"We failed but had so much fun," Ms Taneja said in the caption of her post. "Let us know which song we can try next and we promise to suck at it," she further said in the comment section.

The Irish woman can be seen doing her best while learning the moves from her friend in the popular video. It ends with the quote super, "Okay time to go home, Sorry Kat we tried."

The video has been viewed 7.6 lakh times and more than 49,000 likes on Instagram. User thoroughly enjoyed the dance performance.

"My introverted shy self could never, how did ya both not get embarrassed," a user questioned.

While another asked, "Your Irish friend coming to India anytime."

"Yall are so brave. I'd be too embarrassed to try this in public in BELGIUM lol. But I like how you live your life in colour and don't care about other people's opinion. Wanna get like you," a third user commented.

A few weeks ago, videos of a dance crew in Norway grooving to 'Kala Chashma', Chura Ke Dil mera' and other popular songs from Indian movies went viral on social media. The crew performed at a wedding and its clips were posted on Instagram.