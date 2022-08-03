Viral Video: Boy Meets Robot Wall-E For The First Time, Internet Loves His Reaction

Picture shows the little boy giggles in excitement.

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a little boy meeting popular robot from the film Wall E face-to-face for the first time. And now, his reaction is going viral on social media.

In the video, Wall E is seen attempting to speak with the young boy while others are busy taking pictures and videos of the adorable scene with their cameras or phones.

Shared by a user named Tefy on Instagram on July 24, the now-viral video is gaining traction all over the social media. The video is believed to have been captured at a comic convention.

The little boy giggles in excitement when he hears the adorable little robot introducing itself as "Wall E". It was in response to a question posed by a woman: "What's your name?"

The boy is seen moving forward to engage with the robot, but as soon as the machine moves closer to him, he appears to become a little frightened.

Since being shared, the video has received over 16.7 million views and more than 1.2 million likes. "So cool and cute," reads the caption.

The video has caught the attention of viewers, who have posted heartfelt remarks in the comment section.

"When they gonna launch megatron?" asked a user. "I really want this one for myself," said another.

"One of my favorite animated films," commented a third user.



