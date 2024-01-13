Viral Video: Australian Woman Slammed For Bargaining At Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

The Australian woman was slammed for her bargaining attempt

A young Australian woman, part of the travel blogging trio 'Living the Jo Life,' unexpectedly found herself at the centre of online criticism for trying to bargain at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. Ella Johansen faced backlash for her attempt to negotiate the price of a green kurta that had caught her interest in the renowned market.

While Sarojini Nagar is renowned for offering budget-friendly options and is a favourite among bargain-hunters, Ms Johansen made the error of trying to bargain at a 'Fixed Price' shop. Local shoppers are aware that bargaining is the norm at Sarojini Nagar, where prices often drop significantly from the initial quotes. However, negotiating at a 'fixed price' shop is usually futile, as shopkeepers seldom, if ever, lower the set price of their products.

Ms Johansen's attempt to bargain for the green kurti, priced at Rs 350, was captured in a video where she mentioned that Rs 350 equals only 6 Australian Dollars. Despite her efforts to negotiate and offer Rs 250 for the garment, the shopkeeper firmly refused, not just once but twice and thrice. Eventually, Ms Johansen yielded and purchased the kurti for the original price of Rs 350.

See the video here:

Words can not describe what I'm feeling rn 💀 pic.twitter.com/roKb2WALrD — rue 🍉 (@mushruem_) January 11, 2024

Nevertheless, a segment of the internet was not happy with the video and slammed the influencer for her bargaining attempt.

Numerous social media users remarked that the kurti was reasonably priced, suggesting that bargaining should be reserved for overpriced items. Additionally, some noted that $6 is a minimal amount for an Australian, and consequently, tourists should refrain from negotiating for small amounts.

A user wrote, "I hate that she's smiling thinking she's clever and the whole time she's just exploiting minorities."

Another user wrote, "Over $6....she should be embarrassed rn."

"if anything she should be giving him more than the given price because 6 AUD for something of that quality is SO FAR BELOW what its worth," the third user commented.

"The shop is fixed price place, why is she bargaining," the fourth user asked.

"What's wrong with her? Shameless," the fifth user remarked.