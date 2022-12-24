Viral Video: Army Officer Offers One Final Salute To His Mother Before Retiring

Major General Ranjan Mahajan served in the Army for 35 years.

Many people hold the opinion that all it takes to know a man's true character is to see how he treats his mother. A mother-son relationship has a significant impact on his personality and life as a whole. In an instance of showing true love and respect for all that his mother had done for him, an officer of the Indian Army did something special and unexpected for his mother. In the now viral video, the happiness on his mother's face is unmatchable.

The video was shared by Major General Ranjan Mahajan on Instagram. In the video, the army officer is seen entering a house and meeting his mother while wearing his uniform. His mother is sitting on a sofa and is pleasantly surprised to see him. As he reaches the sofa, he salutes his mother. It is an emotional moment and the mother-son duo then embrace each other. He also presents a garland to his loving mother. The Major General says that his mother made him "worthy of this life and uniform."

He captioned the video as, "Final salute to my mother before hanging my uniform. We drove down from Ambala to Delhi and it was a total surprise to my mother, who having given birth and made me worthy of this life and uniform to serve my motherland with pride for 35 years. Given an opportunity will always be ready to serve the elite Indian Army once again."

Since being shared on December 13, the clip has amassed over 38,000 likes and over four lakh views.

Celebrity Ranvijay Sangha commented and said, " Smiley uncle, so proud of you! This is so sweet!"

"How beautiful uncle! Wishing you the best for your second innings," commented another user.

"What a gesture. What culture What morals. Amazing. Reflects the ethos of the Indian Armed Forces and beauty Indian culture and traditions. No matter how big we become in life or how old we get, parents will always have the status of god in our lives. Jai Hind," a third person said.

Many users also left heart emojis on the post.

