Viral Video: Adorable Cats Make Turkey's Subway Their Playground

It's their city and their country; we are just living in it, a cat lover said.

A video of cats at a subway station in the Turkish capital, Istanbul, sitting at entrances, accompanying commuters on escalators, and beautifully interacting with them, is going viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by the account @spontaneouslad on September 3. Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 2 lakh likes. In the video, the cats can be seen sitting on top of the token collection gates and walking up and down the subway station.

"This stray cat brought its friends to take over the entire subway station in Turkey," the caption reads.

Many users took to the comment section of the video to show their love for cats.

"Don't call them 'stray'; they are our children, and they are living with us," a user reacting to the caption wrote.

Another user said, "They own the city, not only Istanbul. We really love cats and dogs. We live together in all cities in Turkey. Always care, feed, love."

A third wrote, "Yes, it's their city and their country; we are just living in it."



Another user said, "Turkey takes such good care of its stray cats and dogs; we should all learn from them."



A user who seems to identify one of the cats in the video wrote, "Her name is Sureyya. I know her closely."



In the past, on several occasions, Istanbul has witnessed such mesmerising moments with cats.



