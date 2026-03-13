Viral Trail Accident Gets A Twist After Dog's POV Emerges

A dramatic mountain cycling moment captured on multiple cameras is quickly gaining traction across social media platforms, after an X video featuring cyclist Cecilia Sopena and her dog began circulating widely online.

The viral clip shows Sopena riding her bicycle along a rugged mountain trail while accompanied by her dog. Both the cyclist and the dog appear to be equipped with cameras, offering viewers two different perspectives of the same incident.

In the footage captured from the camera attached to Sopena, she can be seen navigating a narrow section of the mountain path before suddenly losing traction. Her bicycle skids on the rocky surface, briefly throwing her off balance. Despite the scare, Sopena manages to regain control and get back up without any visible injuries.

Watch Video Here:

hahaha I literally just saw the dogs POV https://t.co/emZhNADoEB pic.twitter.com/OQtciDC8Fr — Kevin (@kevintence) March 12, 2026

Another angle in the video comes from the camera attached to the dog, providing a unique view of the moments leading up to the slip. In that clip, the dog runs slightly ahead of the bicycle and briefly crosses in front of Sopena's path. Seconds later, the bicycle skids on the uneven terrain, capturing the tense moment from a completely different perspective.

The clip ends with Sopena safe and continuing the ride alongside her canine companion.

Social Media Reaction

Since being posted on X, the video has been widely shared across social media platforms, with users commenting on the close call and the adventurous mountain ride.

One user commented, "Thank god she is fine."

Another user noted, "Life flashed at this point!"

"First I'm glad they are both okay. But her POV made it more tensed," added a third user.