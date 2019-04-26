Viral: This Museum Dedicated To Poop Is Surprisingly Adorable

Who would have thought that a museum dedicated to poop would be described as "adorable" or "Instagram-worthy"? A new museum in Japan is going viral online for exactly that - being adorable. The Unko Museum ("unko" is Japanese for poop) is dedicated to the body's least attractive functions, but somehow manages to make it look pretty.

Contrary to what one may imagine on hearing the words "poop museum", the Unko Museum has no place for dirty brown. Instead, it is awash with cheerful pastels. The poop statues come in cheerful colours like pink, blue, green and yellow, as do the toilet seats. And the museum's mascot? Time Out Tokyo informs us that it's a character called 'Unberuto' - a walking poop pile that carries around its own toilet.

"We believe that setting poo as entertainment, not a museum, is the first in the world," a representative for the Unko Museum tells CNN.

"There is no dirty brown poop in Unko Museum. It's all colorful, cute and pop design poop."

The pop-up museum opened its doors on March 15, and it will be open only until July 15. Already, Instagram has been filled with pictures of people posing with colourful poop statues. Take a look:

The Unko Museum isn't the only Insta-famous museum that has come up recently. In August last year, the Pint Shop, a spinoff of the hugely Instagram-popular Museum of Ice Cream, also took social media by storm.

