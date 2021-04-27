Viral: This Bedazzled Folding Chair Is Actually A Bag Worth Rs 66,000

The Pave Chair Bag by fashion brand Area retails for $895.

A bag shaped like a mini folding chair has become a laughing stock on Twitter. Priced at $895 or Rs 66,000 approximately, the crystal-embellished Pave Chair Bag from Area caught social media's eye after Twitter user Lexi Brown tweeted about it. "A hobby of mine is finding ridiculous items for sale at Nordstrom's. This might be my best find yet," she wrote while sharing pictures of the chair-bag on the microblogging platform.

By the brand's own admission, the bag is not good for carrying anything. "Shown on the runway at New York Fashion Week, this bedazzled objet d'art doesn't actually carry anything, except for a conversation," reads the description on the e-commerce website where the bag can be purchased.

In her tweet, Ms Brown also included two reviews from people who bought the chair-bag. While one happy customer praised the bag as a "stunning display of frivolity and practicality", another quipped that she bought the bags to hand out as part favors at her divorce party - and charged them to her (soon to be ex) husband's card.

A hobby of mine is finding ridiculous items for sale at Nordstrom's. This might be my best find yet. pic.twitter.com/racNtYs0jB — Lexi Brown, PhD (@lexilafleur) April 21, 2021

The chair-bag from fashion brand Area comes with a chain-and-crystal crossbody strap which is removable.

WHY WOULD YOU CARRY IT WITHOUT THE STRAPS?! pic.twitter.com/buorU6g4nU — It Was Ashley All Along ???????? (@AshleyJayReid) April 21, 2021

Since being posted on Twitter, the bag has gone viral with over 1.8 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments. "I wish I could afford to be THIS detached from reality," wrote one Twitter user. "FINALLY a way to keep my skull safe from thieves," another joked.

A number of people also shared other 'ridiculous' finds.

Neiman Marcus sells Tamales pic.twitter.com/C7yD6Hb07f — ♡ solamente andrea ???? (@AndreaSarai) April 22, 2021

Did anybody post the oversized paperclip or soup can from Tiffany's yet? pic.twitter.com/P06qRP8PW3 — Not a Very Nice Person (@strickhedonia) April 21, 2021

It turned out to be a very long list

YES. I have been doing this at Anthropologie for years. My favorite find so far is the ping pong table shaped like Easter Island. $4000. pic.twitter.com/aPvaGDPsxh — Kristin (@Kristin_wrote) April 21, 2021

